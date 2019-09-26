Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Summons Mukul Roy to Appear on Friday in Narada Sting Case

BJP leader Mukul Roy has been asked to come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday in connection with the Narada tapes scandal.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Summons Mukul Roy to Appear on Friday in Narada Sting Case
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned BJP leader Mukul Roy to appear before it here on Friday in connection with the Narada

tapes scandal, agency sources said. He has been asked to come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in the city, they said.

Roy, a founder member of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November last year.

In the Narada tapes, released ahead of 2016 assembly polls, persons resembling senior TMC leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious

company in return for favours.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. Earlier in the day, the CBI made the first arrest in the scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody after several rounds of interrogation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram