CBI Summons Mukul Roy to Appear on Friday in Narada Sting Case
BJP leader Mukul Roy has been asked to come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday in connection with the Narada tapes scandal.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned BJP leader Mukul Roy to appear before it here on Friday in connection with the Narada
tapes scandal, agency sources said. He has been asked to come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in the city, they said.
Roy, a founder member of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November last year.
In the Narada tapes, released ahead of 2016 assembly polls, persons resembling senior TMC leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious
company in return for favours.
The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. Earlier in the day, the CBI made the first arrest in the scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody after several rounds of interrogation.
