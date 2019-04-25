Take the pledge to vote

CBI Summons TDP Leader YS Chowdary in Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2017, had registered a case against Best and Crompton Engineering Projects, and its five directors under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
CBI Summons TDP Leader YS Chowdary in Bank Fraud Case
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has issued summons to former Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary for questioning in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has asked him to appear before the investigators at its Bengaluru office on Friday as part of its probe into the case of electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd allegedly cheating the Andhra Bank of Rs 71 crore in 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2017, had registered a case against the Chennai-based company, its five directors, including Managing Director Kakulamarri Srinivas Kalyan Rao, and a chief financial officer under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
