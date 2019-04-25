English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Summons TDP Leader YS Chowdary in Bank Fraud Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2017, had registered a case against Best and Crompton Engineering Projects, and its five directors under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has issued summons to former Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary for questioning in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday.
The agency has asked him to appear before the investigators at its Bengaluru office on Friday as part of its probe into the case of electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd allegedly cheating the Andhra Bank of Rs 71 crore in 2017.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2017, had registered a case against the Chennai-based company, its five directors, including Managing Director Kakulamarri Srinivas Kalyan Rao, and a chief financial officer under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
The agency has asked him to appear before the investigators at its Bengaluru office on Friday as part of its probe into the case of electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd allegedly cheating the Andhra Bank of Rs 71 crore in 2017.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2017, had registered a case against the Chennai-based company, its five directors, including Managing Director Kakulamarri Srinivas Kalyan Rao, and a chief financial officer under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Kicks Off Mega Rally in Varanasi, Day Before Nomination
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Parineeti Chopra Welcome Bailey to Family, Post Adorable Pictures
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Kendall Jenner Makes Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics
- Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results