CBI Suspends 2 Personnel for Taking Bribe, Recommends Action Against 2 Other Officers

Days after booking its four personnel for allegedly receiving bribe to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud, the CBI has suspended two of them — Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh — and recommended administrative action against the other two. Officials said on Saturday that the agency has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training to initiate administrative action against deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and R K Sangwan.

The Department of Personnel and Training is the nodal ministry for the CBI, they said. According to the charges levelled in the eight-page FIR, made public on Friday after the completion of a search operation by the agency, Inspector Dhankad received bribe money from Sangwan and Rishi, who were soliciting favours for Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills, accused in a Rs 700-crore bank fraud case, and Frost International, accused in a Rs 3,600-crore bank fraud case.

The CBI has booked its four personnel, besides two advocates, Additional Director of Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills Mandeep Kaur Dhillon and Directors of Frost International Sujay Desai and Uday Desai. "The CBI has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption, be it other departments or within the organisation. The case is a result of strict vigil and action on any input which indicates involvement of our officials in corrupt practice," an official said.