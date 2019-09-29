CBI Takes Accused SMH Mirza to Mukul Roy's House for Face-to-face Questioning in Narada Tapes Scandal
On Saturday, Roy was interrogated for nearly three hours by the CBI at its Nizam Palace office.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: The CBI on Sunday interrogated senior BJP leader Mukul Roy at his residence, together with arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, in connection with the Narada tapes scandal.
Mirza, who was apprehended earlier this week in the case, was taken to the BJP leader's south Kolkata residence by the agency officials, sources said.
The entire "face-to-face interrogation" has been videographed by the sleuths of the agency, they said.
Talking to the press, he had said it was his duty to cooperate with the investigative agency. In the tapes that had surfaced ahead of 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and Mirza are seen accepting money from the
representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.
Roy, who was then a TMP MP, was purportedly shown talking to Mathew Samuel, the Narada News boss who had posed as a businessman to carry out the sting operation. Mirza was seen accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a businessman in one of the footages. The former Burdwan SP had
apparently claimed in the video that he was receiving the cash on Roy's instructions.
