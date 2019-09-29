Take the pledge to vote

CBI Takes Accused SMH Mirza to Mukul Roy's House for Face-to-face Questioning in Narada Tapes Scandal

On Saturday, Roy was interrogated for nearly three hours by the CBI at its Nizam Palace office.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
CBI Takes Accused SMH Mirza to Mukul Roy's House for Face-to-face Questioning in Narada Tapes Scandal
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: The CBI on Sunday interrogated senior BJP leader Mukul Roy at his residence, together with arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, in connection with the Narada tapes scandal.

Mirza, who was apprehended earlier this week in the case, was taken to the BJP leader's south Kolkata residence by the agency officials, sources said.

The entire "face-to-face interrogation" has been videographed by the sleuths of the agency, they said.

On Saturday, Roy was interrogated for nearly three hours by the CBI at its Nizam Palace office.

Talking to the press, he had said it was his duty to cooperate with the investigative agency. In the tapes that had surfaced ahead of 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and Mirza are seen accepting money from the

representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Roy, who was then a TMP MP, was purportedly shown talking to Mathew Samuel, the Narada News boss who had posed as a businessman to carry out the sting operation. Mirza was seen accepting Rs 5 lakh in cash from a businessman in one of the footages. The former Burdwan SP had

apparently claimed in the video that he was receiving the cash on Roy's instructions.

