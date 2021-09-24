CBI Takes Over Investigation into Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case, Registers FIR

A special team constituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun investigation into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj following the transfer of the case to the federal agency.

The CBI’s special crime unit in Delhi has also registered an FIR into the case. A notification by the Department of Personnel and Training transferring the case to the CBI gave the agency the power to probe any aspect of the case and jurisdiction throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR is registered under section 306 of IPC under abetment to suicide charges. The investigation team will look into allegations of “any abetment, attempt and/or conspiracy, in relation with such offences and/or any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of same facts."

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under suspicious circumstances at around 5:30 pm on Monday. A purported suicide note recovered blamed his former disciple Swami Anand Giri, chief priest of Bade Hanuman Mandir Aadya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari for the suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT interrogated Swami Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari in custody, and they reportedly denied any involvement.

The CBI team is now likely to seek custody of the suspects from the UP police and is also likely to re-create the scene to understand the circumstances of Giri’s death. Amid questions on the veracity of the suicide note recovered, the CBI could rely on forensic analysis.

The post-mortem report of Narendra Giri has reportedly indicated that the possible cause of death was suffocation. According to sources, a ‘V’ mark has been found on his neck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here