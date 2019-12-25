Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

CBI to Probe Yamuna Expressway Scam; Books Ex-CEO, 20 Others for Irregularities Worth Rs 126 Crore

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
File photo of Yamuna Expressway. (Getty Images)
File photo of Yamuna Expressway. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.

The state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at Rs 85 crore which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government, they said.

