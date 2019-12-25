Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
CBI to Probe Yamuna Expressway Scam; Books Ex-CEO, 20 Others for Irregularities Worth Rs 126 Crore
The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project.
File photo of Yamuna Expressway. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into the Yamuna Expressway scam and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officials said on Wednesday.
The agency has acted on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore in the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project, they said.
The state government alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was purchased in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority at Rs 85 crore which resulted in a loss of Rs 126 crore to the state government, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says Getting Papped is Weird But She is Used to it Now
- Aren't You Scared of Me?: When Kangana Asked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari After Director Got Warning Calls
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!