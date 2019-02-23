LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
CBI Team Attacked by Family of Accused in Bribery Case in Noida

The probe team was attacked upon reaching a farmhouse adjacent to the national capital, where the accused Sunil Dutt was said to be hiding.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Noida: A CBI team was on Saturday attacked here in Noida, Uttar Pradesh when it tried to accost an accused in a bribery case, officials said.

Some of the Central Bureau of Investigation officers suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.

"The team was attacked by the family members of the accused to help him escape from the spot," he said, adding that the CBI action had come following specific input about the presence of Dutt.

Noida police personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the CBI men after receiving a call.
