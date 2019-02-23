English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Team Attacked by Family of Accused in Bribery Case in Noida
The probe team was attacked upon reaching a farmhouse adjacent to the national capital, where the accused Sunil Dutt was said to be hiding.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Noida: A CBI team was on Saturday attacked here in Noida, Uttar Pradesh when it tried to accost an accused in a bribery case, officials said.
Some of the Central Bureau of Investigation officers suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.
The probe team was attacked upon reaching a farmhouse adjacent to the national capital, where the accused Sunil Dutt was said to be hiding.
"The team was attacked by the family members of the accused to help him escape from the spot," he said, adding that the CBI action had come following specific input about the presence of Dutt.
Noida police personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the CBI men after receiving a call.
Some of the Central Bureau of Investigation officers suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.
The probe team was attacked upon reaching a farmhouse adjacent to the national capital, where the accused Sunil Dutt was said to be hiding.
"The team was attacked by the family members of the accused to help him escape from the spot," he said, adding that the CBI action had come following specific input about the presence of Dutt.
Noida police personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the CBI men after receiving a call.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Seal Historic 2-0 Test Series Whitewash in South Africa
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Zombie Mode, Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And More
- Fortnite Announces World Cup, $100 Million USD Prize Pool For 2019
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode: Top 10 Tips And Tricks to Survive The Night
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results