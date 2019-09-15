Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Team Visits WB Secretariat to Hand Over Some Letters on a Holiday, Told to Come on Working Day

The CBI team was asked to come on a working day as there was nobody in the Chief Ministers' Office to receive the letters, a CMO official said.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Team Visits WB Secretariat to Hand Over Some Letters on a Holiday, Told to Come on Working Day
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...

Kolkata: A CBI team went to West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, to hand over some letters to senior government officials on Sunday.

The team was asked to come on a working day as there was nobody in the Chief Ministers' Office to receive the letters, a CMO official said.

"They (CBI team members) have been told that since Sunday is a holiday, there is none at the CMO to receive any communication. They have been asked to come on a working day," the official said.

It was not known what the letters were about, as CBI officials were not immediately available for comment. After the Calcutta High Court withdrew his protection from arrest, the CBI had served fresh notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Friday asking him to appear before it on Saturday in connection with its probe into the Saradha scam.

However, Kumar is understood to have sought more time to appear before the investigating officer of the case, but that request is yet to be accepted by the probe agency.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram