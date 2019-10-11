CBI to File Charge Sheet on Road Accident Case Involving Unnao Rape Survivor Tomorrow
The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, battled for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district.
File photo of rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: The CBI is all set to file charge sheet in connection with Unnao rape victim's accident in which two of her relatives were killed, officials said on Friday.
The agency is likely to file its final report by Saturday, they said.
On September 25, the Supreme Court has granted two more weeks to the agency to complete its probe into the accident.
The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, battled for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28.
Two of her aunts died in the road accident.
She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.
After being discharged from the AIIMS last month, the victim along with her family is under CRPF security here on the directions of the apex court.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought seven days from a city court for providing accommodation to the victim's family.
The rape survivor's family had earlier told the court that they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in Uttar Pradesh, their native state.
