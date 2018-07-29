CBI Files Cases Against Staff Members in State-Run Shelter Home Rapes in Bihar

After Nitish’s request, The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the alleged sexual exploitation of girls living in a state-run shelter home in the Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar.The sources said a team will visit the crime scene to examine it and will also be speaking to the children staying there.The move comes after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation.Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, had recently said in Parliament that the Central Government was ready for the CBI inquiry “if the State government recommends it.”The CBI has registered a case under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 376 (rape) and 34 (involvement of more than one person in the commencement of crime). They have also mentioned sections 4,6,8,10,12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case has been registered against the officers and employees of Balika Grih, Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur, Bihar.It has been alleged that the officials and employees of the girls’ children home, which is being run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti, used to mentally, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing in the facility. The NGO was hired by the state welfare department to run short stay home for girls.The matter was reported to the local police on May 31. After the registration of the FIR, 10 persons, including the director of the children’s home, were arrested by the police. One person is still at large. Persons arrested by the local police include the NGO director Brajesh Thakur, Kiran Kumar, Minu Devi, Manju Devi, Indu Kumar, Chanda Devi, Neha Kumari, Children Welfare Committee Member Vikas Kumar, Children Protection Officer Ravi Kumar Roshan, and Hema Masih.The said home shelter had 44 girls staying in it. Out of the 44 girls, 42 underwent medical examination. The medical report confirmed that 29 girls were subjected to sexual assault and sexual abuse.