CBI to Probe Irregularities Allegedly Committed by TDP Govt in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Since the fall of the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh, irregularities committed in the capital region with respect to land has been a major bone of contention between the current YSR Congress Party government and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The state government on Monday said announced that all the cases pertaining to irregularities will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The allegation against Naidu and his government is that the officials misused their powers to further their needs by acquiring huge volumes of land near Amaravati, which was later declared as the state capital.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee vide G.O.Rt.No.1411, General Administration (Cabinet.I) Department, Dated 26.06.2019 and entrusted it with the responsibility of verifying various allegations against the policies adopted, acts of corruption, nepotism, pilferage of public funds,etc. And submit a detailed report. The study of the new capital area conceptualized for the state was one of the subjects examined," said an official press release.

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee, after verifying voluminous Government records, conclusively opined vide its report dated 27/12/2019, that public servants at the head of affairs in the erstwhile Government of Andhra Pradesh misused and abused their official position to pre-determine the location of the new capital and subsequently purchased lands to unjustly and illegally benefit their associates, their companies and businesses, family members and/or political party members. The boundaries of the capital and its infrastructure were designed and modified to suit their personal interests. Further, the said officials in violation of their oaths revealed the privileged information about capital city location to their associates," it added.

