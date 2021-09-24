CBI Takes Over Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case, 5-Member Team Quizzes Docs, Disciples in Prayagraj

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approved probe into Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case. An official said that a case will be filed and investigation would start soon. A leading national daily said that the agency has formed a five-member team, which has reached Prayagraj from Delhi.

According to the Times of India report, the team visited the Bagambhari Math where Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief mahant Narendra Giri allegedly died by suicide. The CBI team also met members of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the case.

The report further stated that the team also questioned the doctors who conducted the post-mortem on Giri’s body. Sources were quoted as saying that CBI sleuths recorded statements of mahant Giri’s disciples who broke open the mahant’s room and brought down his body which was hanging from the ceiling.

(details awaited)

