CBI To Use Slain BJP Leader Abhijit Sarkar’s Last Facebook Live Video As Evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will consider slain West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhijit Sarkar’s last Facebook live video as his dying declaration, according to sources.

Sarkar, was allegedly killed in a bomb blast outside his house on May 2 in Narkeldanga police station area of Kolkata after the announcement of West Bengal Assembly election results. Sources in the CBI said that Sarkar’s Facebook live video just a few minutes before his death will be presented before the court as his dying declaration.

The CBI will also send Abhijit Sarkar’s mobile phone to the Central Forensic Lab to verify the authenticity of the video and call recordings. The phone was handed over to CBI deputy inspector general (DIG) Akhilesh Singh by Abhijit Sarkar’s grandfather.

According to the slain BJP leader’s grandfather, Biswajit Sarkar, in the Facebook live video Abhijit could be heard naming a political leader and calling several police officers for protection.

Recalling the day of the attack Biswajit said, “Since afternoon on May 2, several unknown faces were loitering outside our house. A large number of people were hurling abuses and threatening to kill my grandson if he stepped out of the house.”

“Abhijit, me and other members of the family had called Narkeldanga police station officer-in-charge Shubhjit Sen to alert him about the situation and had requested for security,” added the slain BJP leader’s grandfather.

Bishwajit further added that they had called the Lalbazar police control room and updated them with the situation. “All in vain, no one came for our help,” complained Biswajit.

The CBI, on Tuesday, also collected the DNA and autopsy report of Abhijit Sarkar from the Calcutta High Court. Sleuths of the central investigative agency twice earlier had visited the crime scene and had recorded statements from Sarkar’s grandfather, grandmother and mother.

The CBI is also investigating the murder and violence cases against women reported after the declaration of Assembly election results. Several teams of the investigative agency visited various districts in West Bengal where post-poll violence had occurred.

Statements of family members of the victims from Barrackpore, Bhatpara, Shyamnagar, Naihati, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Asansol districts have also been recorded by the CBI.

