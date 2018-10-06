CBSE 10th / 12th Board Exams 2019: List of Vocational Subjects & Marks Distribution Available Now, Check Here

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2019 List of Vocational Subjects & Marks Distribution is available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbse.nic.in.CBSE has listed 15 vocational subjects for Class 9th and 10th while there are 40 subjects listed for Class 11th and 12th. Candidates aspiring to pursue vocational courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for Secondary and Senior Secondary Level can check the list at the below mentioned url:The distribution of marks for Secondary i.e. Classes 9th and 10th for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively and for Senior Secondary i.e. Classes 11th and 12th is given in front of the relevant vocational course. While for Secondary level the distribution of marks is equal i.e. 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical exams, it varies for Senior Secondary level from course to course.The Central Board of Secondary Education has also enlisted Job Roles that candidates can take up after pursuing a particular course.Candidates must note that CBSE is scheduled to begin the Annual Boards Exams for Classes 10th and 12th for Vocational Courses in the month of February 2019. Read more below: