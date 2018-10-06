English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th / 12th Board Exams 2019: List of Vocational Subjects & Marks Distribution Available Now, Check Here
CBSE has listed 15 vocational subjects for Class 9th and 10th while there are 40 subjects listed for Class 11th and 12th. Candidates aspiring to pursue vocational courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for Secondary and Senior Secondary Level can check the list at cbse.nic.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2019 List of Vocational Subjects & Marks Distribution is available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbse.nic.in.
CBSE has listed 15 vocational subjects for Class 9th and 10th while there are 40 subjects listed for Class 11th and 12th. Candidates aspiring to pursue vocational courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for Secondary and Senior Secondary Level can check the list at the below mentioned url:
http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2018/09_Circular_2018Anx1.pdf
The distribution of marks for Secondary i.e. Classes 9th and 10th for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively and for Senior Secondary i.e. Classes 11th and 12th is given in front of the relevant vocational course. While for Secondary level the distribution of marks is equal i.e. 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical exams, it varies for Senior Secondary level from course to course.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has also enlisted Job Roles that candidates can take up after pursuing a particular course.
Candidates must note that CBSE is scheduled to begin the Annual Boards Exams for Classes 10th and 12th for Vocational Courses in the month of February 2019. Read more below:
https://www.news18.com/news/india/cbse-annual-board-exams-2019-to-arrive-early-exam-schedule-expected-next-week-1890791.html
CBSE has listed 15 vocational subjects for Class 9th and 10th while there are 40 subjects listed for Class 11th and 12th. Candidates aspiring to pursue vocational courses under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for Secondary and Senior Secondary Level can check the list at the below mentioned url:
http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2018/09_Circular_2018Anx1.pdf
The distribution of marks for Secondary i.e. Classes 9th and 10th for session 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively and for Senior Secondary i.e. Classes 11th and 12th is given in front of the relevant vocational course. While for Secondary level the distribution of marks is equal i.e. 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical exams, it varies for Senior Secondary level from course to course.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has also enlisted Job Roles that candidates can take up after pursuing a particular course.
Candidates must note that CBSE is scheduled to begin the Annual Boards Exams for Classes 10th and 12th for Vocational Courses in the month of February 2019. Read more below:
https://www.news18.com/news/india/cbse-annual-board-exams-2019-to-arrive-early-exam-schedule-expected-next-week-1890791.html
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koffee With Karan: Here’s the First Picture of Deepika and Alia from the Show
- Deadpool Ryan Reynolds hasn’t Come to Terms With Chris Evans' Captain America Post
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...