CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Date Sheet Likely by March 15, Exams from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to hold the term 2 or second part of the board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from April 26. While the board has announced the exam dates, the detailed date sheet is yet to be out. Going by the past years’ trend, CBSE releases the date sheet about 45 days ahead of the exams. Thus, for the theory exams starting in April 26, the datesheet can be expected sometime around March 15.

The CBSE term 2 board exams will be held at certain exam centres allotted by CBSE. After reports of teachers helping students during term 1 board exams, CBSE has decided not to allow students to take exams in their respective schools. This time the exams will be in subjective mode. Students will get long-form questions from the remaining 50 per cent syllabus.

The board has released datasheet for the practical exams. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 practical exams will begin on March 2 and conclude on April 30. The theory exams will conclude on June 15 and the final result is expected by July 15. The final result will consist of both term 1 and term 2 scores.

The term 1 result is yet to be announced and it is not known yet when will the result be out. CBSE had earlier said it will release term 1 results in February, however, there is no official statement yet on the same. Now, some are expecting that the results will be out after the term 2 exams. CBSE which is also the exam conducting body for CTET has not declared CTET result which was scheduled to be declared on February 15. No announcement has been made on this either.

A section of students had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking cancelation of term 2 board exams for CBSE, CISCE, and NIOS. The SC has dismissed the petition saying “such petitions give false hopes to students.” The board exams will now be held in offline mode only.

