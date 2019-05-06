English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019 Announced at cbse.nic.in; 6 Facts You Must Know
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Educationat cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 10. Though speculation was rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5, but the CBSE board confirmed otherwise. However, the CBSE announced that the Class 10th Result 2019 will be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today.
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Six things you should know before the CBSE 10th Result 2019:
— This year, 2019 CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019.
— According to the official press release, approximately 18.19 lakh students have registered for the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2019.
— In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
— According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively.
— The CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and Class 12thtook place at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.
— The CBSE declared the Class 12th Board Result 2019 on May 2, 2019.
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Six things you should know before the CBSE 10th Result 2019:
— This year, 2019 CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019.
— According to the official press release, approximately 18.19 lakh students have registered for the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2019.
— In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
— According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively.
— The CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and Class 12thtook place at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.
— The CBSE declared the Class 12th Board Result 2019 on May 2, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- How Maymol Rocky Put Indian Women's Football Team on Path of Success in 4 Months
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results