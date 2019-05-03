English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019: CBSE Board to Release Class 10 Results at cbse.nic.in; List of Websites to Check
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 10 in the first week of May. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. If the official website takes time to load students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website a href="http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/" target="_blank">cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Search for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, Class 10 CBSE Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
In 2018, around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams. The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%. The CBSE declared the results for class 12 students on May 2 and will announce the CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 5.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
