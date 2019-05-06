English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019: CBSE Class 10 Board Results Declared at cbse.nic.in; 91.1% Clear Exam
The CBSE 10th result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The CBSE 10th result 2019 announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today at 3pm. However, speculation were rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5. The CBSE class 10 result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its offcicial websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on other websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics:
Pass Percentage 91.1%
Toppers: 13 Students Topped with 499/500
Overall pass percentage for CBSE 10th Result 2019
Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10 results with a pass percentage of 92.45%
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Thus, the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2019 almost within a month. The admit cards for this year's board exams were released in February earlier this year. Without the admit cards students were not allowed admission to the examination hall. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all the important information about the student including his/her roll number, centre number, examination dates, examination times, and other instructions.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
