»
1-min read

CBSE 10th Result 2019: CBSE Released Class 10 Results at cbseresults.nic.in; Thiruvananthapuram Tops Again

The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 10. Speculation were rife that the CBSE class 10 results 2019 will be announced on May 5. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. If the official website takes time to load students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Statistics:

Pass Percentage 91.1%
Toppers: 13 Students Topped with 499/500
All India Topper: Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala.
Overall pass percentage for CBSE 10th Result 2019
Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 10 results with a pass percentage of 92.45%

CBSE Class 10 Toppers

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website a cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search for a tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, Class 10 CBSE Result 2019

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams. The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%. The CBSE declared the results for class 12 students on May 2 and will announce the CBSE 10th Result 2019 on May 5.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
