English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: CBSE Likely to Announce Class 10 Board Results on May 5 at cbse.nic.in; Steps, Info
The CBSE 10th 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The CBSE 10th result 2019 is expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on May 5, which is Sunday. The CBSE class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its offcicial websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. While the declaration of CBSE 12th result 2019 was announced suddenly, the CBSE 10th result 2019 is expected to be out on Sunday. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on other websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Thus, the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2019 almost within a month. The admit cards for this year's board exams were released in February earlier this year. Without the admit cards students were not allowed admission to the examination hall. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all the important information about the student including his/her roll number, centre number, examination dates, examination times, and other instructions.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on other websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Thus, the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2019 almost within a month. The admit cards for this year's board exams were released in February earlier this year. Without the admit cards students were not allowed admission to the examination hall. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all the important information about the student including his/her roll number, centre number, examination dates, examination times, and other instructions.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Tata Sky Has New Multi-TV Subscription Options That Are Complicated Yet Attractive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results