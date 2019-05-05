English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: CBSE Likely to Announce Class 10 Board Results Today at cbse.nic.in; Steps, Info
The CBSE 10th result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The CBSE 10th result 2019 is expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, which is Sunday. The CBSE class 10 result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its offcicial websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and await their CBSE 10th result 2019. The admit card is important for students as it carries important details such as the registration number and roll number which are required to be entered for checking the CBSE result 2019 for class 10 students.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on other websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Thus, the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2019 almost within a month. The admit cards for this year's board exams were released in February earlier this year. Without the admit cards students were not allowed admission to the examination hall. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all the important information about the student including his/her roll number, centre number, examination dates, examination times, and other instructions.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
The CBSE 10th result 2019 can also be checked on other websites such as examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019. Thus, the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results 2019 almost within a month. The admit cards for this year's board exams were released in February earlier this year. Without the admit cards students were not allowed admission to the examination hall. The CBSE 10th admit card contains all the important information about the student including his/her roll number, centre number, examination dates, examination times, and other instructions.
How to check your CBSE 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Fill in your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit'.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
In 2018, 16.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams. The CBSE 10th exams were conducted through 4453 centers. The CBSE 12th result 2019 was anounced on May 2 with a pass percentage of 83.7. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh — Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar — topped the CBSE 12th examination.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parents on Twitter are Having a Good Laugh Over Babies Stuck in X-Ray Machines
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- IPL 2019 | Ishant Wrecks Rajasthan Top-order in Rabada's Absence
- Flipkart Summer Carnival Mobile Deals: Discounts on Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 and More
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results