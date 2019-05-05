English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Announced Today at cbse.nic.in; 6 Facts You Must Know
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Educationat cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 10 in the first week of May. The CBSE 10th Result 2019 is expected to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday, May 5.
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result 2019 can alternatively be checked on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Six things you should know before the CBSE 10th Result 2019:
— This year, 2019 CBSE Class 10 Board Exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019.
— According to the official press release, approximately 18.19 lakh students have registered for the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2019.
— In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 Board Result on May 29 at 4 pm. Around 16.38 lakh students appeared for the 2018 Class 10 Board Exams. The pass percentage for CBSE 2018 Class 10th Exams was 86.07%, with 88.67% girls and 85.32%boys passing the examination.
— According to official data released by exam conducting authority CBSE, a total of 31,14,821 students appeared for 2019 Class 10the Board Exams and 2019 Class 12 Board exams collectively.
— The CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and Class 12thtook place at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.
— The CBSE declared the Class 12th Board Result 2019 on May 2, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
