English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Way to Go Zoe': Smriti Irani Lauds Daughter For Scoring 82% in CBSE Class 10th
Earlier on Thursday, Smriti Z Irani's son scored 91% in the best of 4 with 94% in Economics.
Defamation against BJP minister was dismissed by the Delhi HC (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: With Union minister Smriti Irani's fate being decided in Amethi on Monday, her daughter's class 10 CBSE score brought cheer to her which was expressed in Twitter.
The Union Minister took to Twitter to praise her daughter Zoish who scored 82% in CBSE 10th Result 2019. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Ms Irani tweeted minutes after the results were declared," she tweeted.
The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the 2019 Class 10 CBSE Result today at 2:45 pm on cbseresults.nic.in. Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated the CBSE class 10 students who got their results today. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, when CBSE declared the Results for Class 12 Board Exams, proud mother Smriti Z Irani told her followers on Twitter that her son Zohr had not only scored 91% in the best of 4, and 94% in Economics but had also won bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship. She wrote, “Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr… Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91%... special yahoo for 94% in economics… Maaf karna , today I’m just a gloating Mom.”
The CBSE 2019 Class 10 Results can be checked at CBSE’s official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
The Union Minister took to Twitter to praise her daughter Zoish who scored 82% in CBSE 10th Result 2019. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Ms Irani tweeted minutes after the results were declared," she tweeted.
The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the 2019 Class 10 CBSE Result today at 2:45 pm on cbseresults.nic.in. Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks.
10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe.— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated the CBSE class 10 students who got their results today. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead," he said.
Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019
Earlier on Thursday, when CBSE declared the Results for Class 12 Board Exams, proud mother Smriti Z Irani told her followers on Twitter that her son Zohr had not only scored 91% in the best of 4, and 94% in Economics but had also won bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship. She wrote, “Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr… Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91%... special yahoo for 94% in economics… Maaf karna , today I’m just a gloating Mom.”
The CBSE 2019 Class 10 Results can be checked at CBSE’s official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Left Really Confused After This New Relationship in Episode 4
- What Did Missandei Mean When She Said 'Dracarys' in that Scene of 'Game of Thrones'
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- How Maymol Rocky Put Indian Women's Football Team on Path of Success in 4 Months
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results