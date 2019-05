'Way to Go Zoe': Smriti Irani Lauds Daughter For Scoring 82% in CBSE Class 10th

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

With Union minister Smriti Irani's fate being decided in Amethi on Monday, her daughter's class 10 CBSE score brought cheer to her which was expressed in Twitter.The Union Minister took to Twitter to praise her daughter Zoish who scored 82% in CBSE 10th Result 2019. "10th board results out. Daughter scored 82%. Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Ms Irani tweeted minutes after the results were declared," she tweeted.The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the 2019 Class 10 CBSE Result today at 2:45 pm on cbseresults.nic.in. Thirteen students have emerged as toppers after scoring 499 out of 500 marks.Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated the CBSE class 10 students who got their results today. "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead," he said.Earlier on Thursday, when CBSE declared the Results for Class 12 Board Exams, proud mother Smriti Z Irani told her followers on Twitter that her son Zohr had not only scored 91% in the best of 4, and 94% in Economics but had also won bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship. She wrote, “Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr… Not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91%... special yahoo for 94% in economics… Maaf karna , today I’m just a gloating Mom.”The CBSE 2019 Class 10 Results can be checked at CBSE’s official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.