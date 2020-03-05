Take the pledge to vote

CBSE 12th Exam 2020: Class 12 Accountancy Paper Analysis

The accountancy exam (theory) is of 80 marks, while the practical part carries 20 marks. The paper comprises two parts - A and B.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 5, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
CBSE 12th Exam 2020: Class 12 Accountancy Paper Analysis
Picture for representation.

Students, who had appeared for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam, found the paper moderate.

“Overall the paper was fine. The questions that carried one and three marks were comparatively easier to those carrying eight marks. The paper was lengthy but I am happy as I was able to finish it on time,” Raunak Singh, a student of Guru Harkrishan Public School, India Gate, New Delhi.

Sidhant Pandey, a student of Dwarka International School, New Delhi, said, “I found the paper tricky and lengthy. It didn’t get time to revise”.

As per reports, more than 12 lakh students, who are from Commerce stream, took CBSE 2020 Class 12 Accountancy exam.

The accountancy exam (theory) is of 80 marks, while the practical part carries 20 marks. The paper comprises two parts - A and B. Part A is mandatory for all students, while Part B contains two options - Analysis of Financial Statements and Computerised Accounting. Those, who appear for the exam, are required to opt one of the two options in Part B.

The paper carries 20 MCQs of one mark each, 2 short answer questions of three marks each, 4 short answer questions of 5 marks each, 3 long answer type questions of 6 marks each, 2 long answers questions of 8 marks each.

