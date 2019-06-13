Take the pledge to vote

CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019: CBSE Board Declares Class 12 Re-evaluation Result at cbse.nic.in

The Class 12 re-evaluation Result 2019 or CBSE Revised Scorecard 2019, CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 is available on the CBSE Board’s official website.

Updated:June 13, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019: CBSE Board Declares Class 12 Re-evaluation Result at cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019| The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 re-evaluation Result, CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 today (June 13). The Class 12 re-evaluation Result 2019 or CBSE Revised Scorecard 2019, CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 is available on the Board’s official website cbse.nic.in. All exam takers who appeared supplementary exam can check the CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019, CBSE 12th Re-evaluation Result 2019 by entering their exam credentials. Candidates waiting for their revised score can check the same on this alternative URL http://cbseresults.nic.in/.

The CBSE 12th Result 2019, CBSE Intermediate result 2019 was declared on May 2.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019

Access your revised and updated scorecard for the CBSE supplementary exam on the Central Board of Secondary Education website with these steps-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Result 2019 link

Step 3: On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button

Step 4: The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation Result 2019will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take its printout for future references

According to a media report, the CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2019 was declared today so that candidates do not miss the applications of University of Delhi admission 2019 process. The DU application form 2019 for undergraduate courses will close tomorrow June 14 (Friday).

