CBSE 12th Result 2019 Announced: CBSE Class 12 Results Available at cbse.nic.in; Get Scores Here
The CBSE 12th Result 2019 released on its official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2019 , CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 today at 1 pm. The CBSE 12th Result 2019, CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 was declared on its official website cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 examination from from 15 February to 3 April. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Class 12 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which say CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Registration number or roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams held by CBSE in 2018. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%.
