English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 12th Result 2019: Central Board Declared Class 12 Score at cbse.nic.in, Direct Link
The CBSE released the CBSE 12th result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from cbseresults.nic.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Class 12 result 2019 soon on its official website. Most years, the CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 is announced towards the end of May and last year, it was declared on 26 May 2018. The CBSE will release the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from examresults.net.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue a notification regarding the announcement of Class 12 result 2019 soon. All students, private and regular, can check their CBSE 12th Result 2019 here on this page.
The CBSE conducted the Class 12th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 15 February to 3 April 2019. The Board will declare the CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE XII Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference
The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 12 Exams are conducted across several examination centres and the CBSE 12th Results 2019 are eagerly awaited by students across the country.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue a notification regarding the announcement of Class 12 result 2019 soon. All students, private and regular, can check their CBSE 12th Result 2019 here on this page.
The CBSE conducted the Class 12th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 15 February to 3 April 2019. The Board will declare the CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE XII Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference
The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 12 Exams are conducted across several examination centres and the CBSE 12th Results 2019 are eagerly awaited by students across the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Summer Sale to Begin on 4 May: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, iPhone X And More
- Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today
- Anushka Sharma's 31st Birthday Celebration with Virat Kohli is Stuff Romantic Movies are Made of
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results