CBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared at cbse.nic.in: 2 UP Girls Top with 99.8 Percent

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2019 , CBSE Class 12 Result 2019. The CBSE 12th Result 2019, CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 was released on the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website cbse.nic.in For the academic year 2018-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12 examination from 15th February to 3rd April. Students who are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Class 12 Result 2019, CBSE Board Result 2019 for Class 12, CBSE 12th Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net Students can also check their scores on their mobile via SMS services. Students can send SMS from their registered mobile number to know their scores.The SMS is to be sent in the following format: ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.2018: 115102019: 124412018: 41452019: 4627Increase in pass percentage 0.39Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%Trivandrum 98.20%Chennai 92.93%Government aided: 88.49%Government 87.17%Independent: 82.59%JNV: 96.62%KV 98.54%CTSA: 96.06%Students can also fetch their CBSE class 12 Result 2019 mark sheets from their DigiLocker account. The account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with the CBSE.The CBSE started a helpline with toll free number 18000118004 for psychological counselling after the CBSE Class XII Results 2019.Students must look into the downloaded results carefully to spot any discrepancy in spellings of name, roll number etc. The CBSE can be contacted in case there is any discrepancy