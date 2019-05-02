Take the pledge to vote

It Is a Jubilant Day for Kejriwal and Smriti Irani as Sons Shine in CBSE Class 12 Exams

Pulkit had scored 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average in his 2017 Class 10th Board Exams, with 10 CGPA in subjects like English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Hindi.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Smriti Irani with her son. (Image: Twitter)
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12th Board Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Thursday. The declaration of the CBSE result made Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a happy and proud father as his son Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4% in his Class 12th Board 2019, while BJP's Smriti Irani was a 'gloating mother' too. Her son Zohr scored 91%.

Pulkit Kejriwal, a student of DPS Noida sector-30, was also applauded earlier for his Class 10th Result. Pulkit scored 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in his 2017 Class 10th Board Exams.










The CBSE 12th Result 2019, CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 was released on the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in at around 1pm today. The CBSE 2019 Class 12 Results can be also checked on examresults.net results.gov.in indiaresults.com.


The CBSE Class 12 Examination were conducted from 15th February to 3rd April. This year, the pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019 was 83.4%. Hansika Shukla from Meerut Road, Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh have topped the CBSE Class 12th Results 2019 with 499 marks each. Gaurangi Chawla from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand has stood second with just a difference of 1 mark at 498 marks.

In terms of passing percentage, Trivandrum tops the charts with 98.2%.

