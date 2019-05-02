English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It Is a Jubilant Day for Kejriwal and Smriti Irani as Sons Shine in CBSE Class 12 Exams
Pulkit had scored 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average in his 2017 Class 10th Board Exams, with 10 CGPA in subjects like English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Hindi.
Smriti Irani with her son. (Image: Twitter)
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12th Board Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 on Thursday. The declaration of the CBSE result made Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a happy and proud father as his son Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4% in his Class 12th Board 2019, while BJP's Smriti Irani was a 'gloating mother' too. Her son Zohr scored 91%.
Pulkit Kejriwal, a student of DPS Noida sector-30, was also applauded earlier for his Class 10th Result. Pulkit scored 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in his 2017 Class 10th Board Exams.
With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼— Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) 2 May 2019
Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019
The CBSE 12th Result 2019, CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 was released on the CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education’s official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in at around 1pm today. The CBSE 2019 Class 12 Results can be also checked on examresults.net results.gov.in indiaresults.com.
The CBSE Class 12 Examination were conducted from 15th February to 3rd April. This year, the pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019 was 83.4%. Hansika Shukla from Meerut Road, Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh have topped the CBSE Class 12th Results 2019 with 499 marks each. Gaurangi Chawla from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand has stood second with just a difference of 1 mark at 498 marks.
In terms of passing percentage, Trivandrum tops the charts with 98.2%.
