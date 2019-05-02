English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 12th Result 2019 Out at cbse.nic.in; Girls Perform Better by 9 Percent
The CBSE 12th Result 2019 released on its official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The CBSE class 12th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Last year the CBSE had declared the 12th result towards the end of May. The CBSE released the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in. As the students are likely Due to heavy traffic, the students can also check their Class 12 score at examresults.net.
If you are a student who has appeared for Class 12th CBSE Exams, you can check your CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 on the official CBSE website or here on this page.
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE 12 Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference.
While this will only be a provisional mark sheet (an original mark sheet is only issued by CBSE and has to be collected from your school), it can be helpful during the application process to schools and colleges for your further studies. The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year.
If you are a student who has appeared for Class 12th CBSE Exams, you can check your CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 on the official CBSE website or here on this page.
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE 12 Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference.
While this will only be a provisional mark sheet (an original mark sheet is only issued by CBSE and has to be collected from your school), it can be helpful during the application process to schools and colleges for your further studies. The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Episode 4 New Pictures: As Daenerys Sails to King's Landing, Will Jon Accompany Her?
- Amazon Summer Sale to Begin on 4 May: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, iPhone X And More
- Anushka Sharma's 31st Birthday Celebration with Virat Kohli is Stuff Romantic Movies are Made of
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Landing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results