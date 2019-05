CBSE 12th Result 2019 Out at cbse.nic.in; Girls Perform Better by 9 Percent

The CBSE class 12th result declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education . Last year the CBSE had declared the 12th result towards the end of May. The CBSE released the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in . As the students are likely Due to heavy traffic, the students can also check their Class 12 score at examresults.net If you are a student who has appeared for Class 12th CBSE Exams, you can check your CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 on the official CBSE website or here on this page.This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.2018: 115102019: 124412018: 41452019: 4627Increase in pass percentage 0.39Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%Trivandrum 98.20%Chennai 92.93%Government aided: 88.49%Government 87.17%Independent: 82.59%JNV: 96.62%KV 98.54%CTSA: 96.06%Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE 12 Result 2019Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference.While this will only be a provisional mark sheet (an original mark sheet is only issued by CBSE and has to be collected from your school), it can be helpful during the application process to schools and colleges for your further studies. The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year.