CBSE 12th Result 2019: Scored Below 80 Percent? Fret Not, Here Are Options for You

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the 2019 CBSE Class 12 Result, CBSE 12th Result 2019 today on May 2. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 , CBSE 12th Result 2019 was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website cbsc.nic.in . While the Class 12 Result for CBSE bring a lot of mixed reactions from the students and their parents, it is very important to keep in mind what suits you best if you haven’t emerged as a shining star in Class 12th Result 2019 CBSE.If you are one of those who couldn’t make it above 80% in CBSE Result Class 12 2019, here are a few options that you can opt for:If you have scored between 90-100%, congratulations! You can pick any course of your choice and combine it with a honours degree. While the best colleges in DU have cut-offs touching more than 98-99%, you can opt for other good colleges affiliated to Delhi University and other reputed universities providing an Honours degree. If you still want to get the best, you can wait for the second cut-off lsit, however, keep in mind that most of the seats might get filled.The students scoring in this range are in a tricky area. Don’t wait for subsequent lists to get into your preferred college and course. You should aim at taking admission in a college that offers you your choice of course in your cut-off bracket. If you want to wait for the second, third and fourth cut-off list in the college of your choice, keep in mind that an honours degree might not be available for you. You can opt for BA Programme and BCom (Pass) instead.Don’t lose your heart if you are this band. You consideration should not be on the brand value of the college. Instead, pick the best course available and then opt for the best college that offers it in your cut-off bracket. You can also go for entrance text-based courses such as foreign languages and mass communication.Don’t panic if you have scored low. There are more options out there than you think. You can either opt for the Delhi University’s School of Open Learning or you can pursue courses like Sanskrit (Hons). And there are always private universities that offer job-oriented courses like event management, fashion and footwear design and hospitality.