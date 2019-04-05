LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

CBSE 12th Result 2019 to be Declared by Central Board of Secondary Education by May 3rd Week at cbse.nic.in

The CBSE will release the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
CBSE 12th Result 2019 to be Declared by Central Board of Secondary Education by May 3rd Week at cbse.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12 result 2019 by the end of May. Most years, the CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 is declared towards the end of May and last year, it was declared on 26 May 2018. The CBSE will release the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from examresults.net.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue a notification regarding the announcement of Class 12 result 2019 soon. All students, private and regular, can check their CBSE 12th Result 2019 here on this page.

The CBSE conducted the Class 12th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 15 February to 3 April 2019. The Board will declare the CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.

How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019

Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE XII Result 2019

Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference

The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 12 Exams are conducted across several examination centres and the CBSE 12th Results 2019 are eagerly awaited by students across the country.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
