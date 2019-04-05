English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE 12th Result 2019 to be Declared by Central Board of Secondary Education by May 3rd Week at cbse.nic.in
The CBSE will release the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from examresults.net.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12 result 2019 by the end of May. Most years, the CBSE Result 2019 Class 12 is declared towards the end of May and last year, it was declared on 26 May 2018. The CBSE will release the Class 12 board examination result 2019 on its official website at cbse.nic.in and students can also get their result from examresults.net.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue a notification regarding the announcement of Class 12 result 2019 soon. All students, private and regular, can check their CBSE 12th Result 2019 here on this page.
The CBSE conducted the Class 12th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 15 February to 3 April 2019. The Board will declare the CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE XII Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference
The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 12 Exams are conducted across several examination centres and the CBSE 12th Results 2019 are eagerly awaited by students across the country.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue a notification regarding the announcement of Class 12 result 2019 soon. All students, private and regular, can check their CBSE 12th Result 2019 here on this page.
The CBSE conducted the Class 12th Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from 15 February to 3 April 2019. The Board will declare the CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) of the CBSE Board and on examresults.net website as well.
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Log onto the examresults.net website or at cbse.nic.in
Step 2. Look for the link which says CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your CBSE XII Result 2019
Step 4. Once the result appears on the screen, download it and take a print-out of it for future reference
The CBSE Class XII Result 2019 determines the future course of study for the lakhs of students who appear for the exam each year. The CBSE Class 12 Exams are conducted across several examination centres and the CBSE 12th Results 2019 are eagerly awaited by students across the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- America's Tallest Mountain Could be Covered in Poop Soon, and Climate Change is to Blame
- Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday
- Dabangg 3: Pics of 'Shivling' Under Wooden Planks at Salman Khan Film Set Create Major Row
- Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Screen Area
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results