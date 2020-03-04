Take the pledge to vote

CBSE 2020 Class 12 Accountancy Paper: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Since the examination is a few hours away, in the last minute of the preparation, one should be fairly equipped with a proper strategy to score good in the paper.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 4, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
CBSE 2020 Class 12 Accountancy Paper: Last Minute Preparation Tips
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

CBSE 2020 Class 12 Accountancy paper is tomorrow. Students, who had picked Commerce as their choice of stream will be appearing for the examination. The paper will commence at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The Accountancy paper will be of 80 marks, while 20 numbers will be given to students by their respective schools for practical examinations.

Since the examination is a few hours away, in the last minute of the preparation, one should be fairly equipped with a proper strategy to score good in the paper.

Here are some of the useful tips for candidates:

Presentation matters: Write in paragraphs and put emphasis on your handwriting. Try to underline all the main points with a pencil or a black pen.

Time Management: The art of managing time is very crucial in the examination hall. It gives you an edge to complete your paper beforehand. Once you are done with solving the questions, revise it. Follow this thumb rule for all examinations.

Concentrate more on the scoring chapters: One can identify the scoring topics of the discipline and prepare accordingly. Some of the topics, which help in getting better grades, are: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Accounting for Companies.

Don’t ruminate over your last paper: It has been seen among students that they keep thinking over their last paper. If your last paper didn’t go well and you continue to contemplate over it then you are inviting problems for the upcoming paper.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
