CBSE Admit Card 2019 for Recruitment Exams Released at cbse.nic.in, Download via Direct Link

All the candidates, who have registered to appear for the CBSE Recruitment written examination, can download their admit card at cbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
CBSE Admit Card 2019 for Recruitment Exams Released at cbse.nic.in, Download via Direct Link
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Admit Card 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Admit Card 2020 for the Recruitment Exams. The CBSE Admit Card 2020 was released on January 19, 2020, on the official website of CBSE. All the candidates, who have registered to appear for the Recruitment written examination, can download their admit card at cbse.nic.in. Candidates can also download their admit card via direct link here.

The CBSE board announced the recruitment drive 2019 to fill up as many as 357 vacancies on the post of Assistant, Accountant and other positions. While the board has not declared any official dates for the examination, the candidates can know more about the examination syllabus and question pattern through the official notification. It can be accessed through the direct link.

CBSE Admit Card 2019: Steps to download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the option ‘CBSE Website’.

Step 3: On the homepage, in the right-hand side, click on ‘CBSE recruitment 2019: online admit card’

Step 4: Enter using the user ID and password and click on login.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, check the details thoroughly.

Step 6: Download the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

As notified in the official recruitment post, candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test. The selected candidates will then be interviewed by the Selection Committee.

