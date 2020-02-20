Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Admit Card 2020: Rules Relaxed for Private Candidates

The CBSE admit card of Class 10 and 12 must have the signature of the candidate and parent on the space provided but carrying the signature of the Principal is not necessary.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 20, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Admit Card 2020: Rules Relaxed for Private Candidates
Image for representation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams have started already. Although the main theory exams are yet to begin, the exam of vocational subjects is being taken by the board.

Now, CBSE has announced the ways to make it easier for the private candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, through a circular.

The circular asked Centre Superintendents to allow candidates, appearing for the board examination privately, to sit for the papers even if their CBSE admit card has not been signed by the Principal.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that in order to avoid “undue hardship” to private candidates who are going to appear in Class 10 and 12 Examinations-2020, all the Centre superintendents of the examination centres are being instructed to allow private candidates to appear in the respective examination(s), “even if their admit card has not been signed by the Principal”.

The CBSE admit card of Class 10 and 12 must have the signature of the candidate and parent on the space provided but carrying the signature of the Principal is not a requisite field.

This year, more than 18 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams, while over 12 lakh are going to sit for the Class 12 board exams.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 began on February 15, 2020, in which over 55,000 candidates appeared. The board tweeted from its official Twitter handle saying the same.

https://twitter.com/cbseindia29/status/1228601406182969344?s=20

Later, on February 17, the board revealed that more than 13,000 candidates appeared for subjects such as NCC, E-publishing, Home-Science and Knowledge Tradition & Practices.

https://twitter.com/cbseindia29/status/1229373795808555008?s=20

Following the vocational subjects, the exam for language papers and electives will begin from February 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram