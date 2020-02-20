CBSE Admit Card 2020: Rules Relaxed for Private Candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams have started already. Although the main theory exams are yet to begin, the exam of vocational subjects is being taken by the board.

Now, CBSE has announced the ways to make it easier for the private candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, through a circular.

The circular asked Centre Superintendents to allow candidates, appearing for the board examination privately, to sit for the papers even if their CBSE admit card has not been signed by the Principal.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that in order to avoid “undue hardship” to private candidates who are going to appear in Class 10 and 12 Examinations-2020, all the Centre superintendents of the examination centres are being instructed to allow private candidates to appear in the respective examination(s), “even if their admit card has not been signed by the Principal”.

The CBSE admit card of Class 10 and 12 must have the signature of the candidate and parent on the space provided but carrying the signature of the Principal is not a requisite field.

This year, more than 18 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams, while over 12 lakh are going to sit for the Class 12 board exams.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 began on February 15, 2020, in which over 55,000 candidates appeared. The board tweeted from its official Twitter handle saying the same.

Later, on February 17, the board revealed that more than 13,000 candidates appeared for subjects such as NCC, E-publishing, Home-Science and Knowledge Tradition & Practices.

Following the vocational subjects, the exam for language papers and electives will begin from February 24.

