Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBSE Allows Tribal Residential Schools to Apply for Affiliation Till June 30

Under Secretary in the Tribal Affairs Ministry P K Sahoo said that EMRSs are facing issues while applying for CBSE affiliation and the matter has been taken up with the board.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBSE Allows Tribal Residential Schools to Apply for Affiliation Till June 30
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: With Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students facing issues in applying for CBSE affiliation, the board has extended the deadline for such institutes till June 30, saying this is a "special case".

Under Secretary in the Tribal Affairs Ministry P K Sahoo told PTI that EMRSs are facing issues while applying for CBSE affiliation and the matter has been taken up with the board.

The board in a letter to Sahoo said the EMRSs are required to apply for affiliation under the "regular" category instead of the "independent private school" category. "The board has granted regular affiliation to schools managed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and run by state governments as Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Therefore, it is once again clarified that these schools are not required to apply under the independent private school category," the letter read.

"EMRSs are required to apply for affiliation in prescribed format with fee and other requirements as applicable for regular category of schools," it said.

The board said that in view of the hardship being faced by schools and students, the last date for submission of online application has been extended up to June 30 for EMRSs "as a special case".

The ministry has requested state governments to make use of this opportunity and apply for CBSE affiliation, Sahoo said. There are around 226 EMRSs functional across the country and 68 of them are affiliated to CBSE. The last date for submission of application for CBSE affiliation was March 31.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram