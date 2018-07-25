CBSE Class XII Has a New Topper, Courtesy Re-evaluation of Marksheets

: Meghna Shrivastava, a student from Noida was graciously applauded for her sincerity and hard work, after she had topped the standard 12th board examinations. Two months later though, she is no longer the topper.The re-evaluation process of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s class 12th examination has resulted in the alteration of the rank list, with which a new topper of Class 12th board examination has emerged: Ishrita Gupta of Nagpur.Ishrita Gupta had challenged the board for her marks in Political Science. After re-evaluation it was found, that 17 of her answers were marked incorrectly. Her score after this increased by 22 marks.CBSE that had suffered the brunt of a paper-leak fiasco, is now facing stiff criticism as it has been reported that over 50% students of class 12th have received improved marks after the re-evaluation of the answer sheets.In total, 9,111 students applied for the re-evaluation, out of which 4,632 received better and improved scores.According to reports, some of the common errors made by the teachers who were checking the papers, included giving zero marks for correct answers. Some of the teachers even left some answers unchecked.Ghaziabad resident Meghna Srivastava had earlier emerged as the all India topper after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its 12th Board Results on May 26.With a difference of one mark, Step by Step School student Srivastava had bagged the top slot with 99.8%, while Anoushka Chandra came second with 99.6% in CBSE exam 2018. Seven students came third with the same marks. Among the differently-abled students, A Vijay Ganesh of Kerala's Palakkad district scaled up to become the topper.Highest percentage of marks was recorded in Kerala’s Thiruvanthapuram, followed by Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and national capital of Delhi. While Thiruvanthapuram's pass percentage was 97.32%, Chennai's and Delhi's percentage were 93.87% and 89% respectively.However, now it remains uncertain as to how the shift of title would hamper the students and also, what impact will it have on the rest of the ranking structure.