CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates at cbse.nic.in, Here’s a Subject-wise List

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the final revised dates for conducting CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams. According to the official announcement on May 8, the CBSE board exams for the remaining subjects will be held between July 1 and 15. Students can check the press release on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

The board has not given the subject-wise date sheet. However, the list of all the remaining subjects was earlier published in a press release dated April 1. CBSE will soon announce the subject-wise date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams.

As notified earlier, there will be no board exams for students of Class 10, except for students from North-East Delhi. These students have missed out on the exams earlier due to the Delhi riots.

Class 10 Board Subjects for North-East Delhi students will appear for six subjects, which has already been conducted for other students across the nation before the lockdown.

Here’s a list of all the remaining subjects for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams:

CBSE Class 10 exams for students from North-East Delhi

· Hindi Course A



· Hindi Course B



· English Communication



· English Language and Literature



· Science



· Social Science

CBSE Class 12 exams for students pan-India

· Business Studies



· Geography



· Hindi (Elective)



· Hindi (Core)



· Home Science



· Sociology



· Computer Science (Old)



· Computer Science (New)



· Information Practice (Old)



· Information Practice (New)



· Information Technology



· Bio-Technology

Additional CBSE Class 12 exams for students from North-East Delhi

· English Elective - N & C



· English Core



· Mathematics



· Economics



· Biology



· Political Science



· History



· Physics



· Accountancy



· Chemistry