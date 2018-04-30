English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Announces JEE-Mains Results, Andhra Boy Suraj Krishna Tops Exam
A total of 10.74 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, with 2.3 lakh qualifying for the JEE-Advanced which is an entrance test for admission to IITs and Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.
Image for representation. Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
New Delhi: Vijaywada's Bhogi Suraj Krishna has topped the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains for admissions to engineering colleges across the country, with over 2.3 lakh students, including more than 50,000 girls, qualifying the test whose results were declared today by the CBSE.
The second rank in the exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh, while Rajasthan's Parth Laturia secured the third spot.
I was confident of my performance when the answer keys were out, but had not expected to bag the top rank, Krishna told PTI over phone from Vijaywada, adding that he wants to join IIT Bombay.
While over 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a total of 10.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the test, of which 2,31,024 qualified the exam.
Among those who have cleared the exam, 1,80, 331 are boys and 50,693 girls. Besides seeking admission in various engineering colleges across India, the qualified candidates are also eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced which is an entrance test for IITs and Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad.
"The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam.
"All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE," a senior board official explained.
The exam was conducted at 1,621 centres (1,613 in India and 8 abroad) across 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad). The registration process for JEE Advanced 2018 would start from May 2 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20.
This year, the CBSE board is not giving any weight to class 12 board exam marks but will rank qualifying students on the basis of their JEE Main 2018 score.
However, candidates have to show the class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 per cent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.
Also Watch
The second rank in the exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh, while Rajasthan's Parth Laturia secured the third spot.
I was confident of my performance when the answer keys were out, but had not expected to bag the top rank, Krishna told PTI over phone from Vijaywada, adding that he wants to join IIT Bombay.
While over 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a total of 10.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the test, of which 2,31,024 qualified the exam.
Among those who have cleared the exam, 1,80, 331 are boys and 50,693 girls. Besides seeking admission in various engineering colleges across India, the qualified candidates are also eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced which is an entrance test for IITs and Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad.
"The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam.
"All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE," a senior board official explained.
The exam was conducted at 1,621 centres (1,613 in India and 8 abroad) across 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad). The registration process for JEE Advanced 2018 would start from May 2 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20.
This year, the CBSE board is not giving any weight to class 12 board exam marks but will rank qualifying students on the basis of their JEE Main 2018 score.
However, candidates have to show the class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 per cent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- Online Shopping: One Out Of Three Customers Receive Fake Products
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding