News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Announces New Dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in Riot-hit Northeast Delhi

The CBSE had postponed exams in the area till February 29. However, the exams were conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials opined that any further delay will affect the students' prospects in college admissions.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
CBSE Announces New Dates for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in Riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Picture for representation.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams which were postponed in northeast Delhi in view of the recent violence.

"The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30," a senior board official said.

The CBSE had postponed exams in the area till February 29. However, the exams were conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials opined that any further delay in conducting exams will affect the students prospects in undergraduate admissions.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

