CBSE Annual Board Exams 2019 to Arrive Early, Exam Schedule Expected Next Week

CBSE Annual Board Exams 2019 will be arriving early in the upcoming year as compared to the past trend that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been following. CBSE is expected to release the list of subjects and exam schedule for Main Exams and Vocational Exams 2019 next week on its official website – cbse.nic.in. As per reports, while the main subject exams will begin in March 2019, the examination for vocational subjects will be held in February 2019.CBSE aims to begin and end Board Exams 2019 a month early, so that it can release Main Exam Result and further Revaluation Result before time.The decision of early Annual Boards Exams 2019 by CBSE comes in the wake of Delhi High Court’s ruling in July 2018 which re-instated that CBSE must consider Re-evaluation Exam Results while determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the Delhi University.The Delhi High Court’s order aimed at helping students in applying for University Admissions without missing the deadlines.