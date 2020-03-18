CBSE Asks Exam Centres to Ensure Adequate Distance Between Students, Invigilators to Use Face Masks
"It shall be responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at distance of one metre from one another, " the advisory said.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed board examination centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students to contain the coronavirus spread.
"It shall be responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at distance of one metre from one another. For wherever the size of room doesn't permit that, the examinees can be split into other rooms.
"The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams," CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory.
