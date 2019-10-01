CBSE Asks Schools to Voluntarily Observe Khadi-wearing Day at Least Once a Month

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools across the country to voluntarily observe khadi-wearing day at least once a month.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said that khadi can unite us as nothing can. He had also appealed to the nation to wear and encourage khadi as a means of strengthening self reliance and sustenance to rural India.

"As part of the celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it is proposed that schools across the country may observe a khadi-wearing day on a voluntary basis once a week/fortnight/month," CBSE Secretary Anurag Thakur said in a letter to school principals.

It said that Khadi was the heritage fabric of India which not only provided employment opportunities to lakhs of rural artisans in the country but also promoted unity and equality.

The letter added that Khadi was a hand-woven and hand-spun, skin-friendly fabric that did not leave a carbon footprint.

Thakur, said at a press conference, that it was up to individuals to find use for khadi in their dresses or accessories.

"Since students have to wear uniforms, they can carry khadi hankerchiefs. We have also asked schools to encourage children to carry jute bags," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.