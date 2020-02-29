Take the pledge to vote

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis by Students

The Hindi A paper had 13 questions arranged into four sections while Class 10 Hindi B paper has 16 questions that are divided into four sections. The sections can be broadly classified into Reading, Grammar and Textbook Based questions.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 29, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis by Students
Representative image

CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam was conducted on February 29 from 10.30 am to 1.30pm. This was the second major paper in the board exam. The first major CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 10 was English. Students said the paper was lengthy but not very hard.

Samridhi Sharma a Class 10 student from DAV Public School, Amritsar said, "The paper was simple but lengthy. I managed to attempt all the questions but didn’t have time to revise it." Sharma added that she is hoping for 95 plus in the Hindi paper.

Bidisha Salkia, a student from Assam said that the paper was lengthy as well but went on to add that most of it was easy. The only part that Salkia found a bit daunting was the idioms which she said was a "bit tricky."

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam comes with two options, Hindi course A and Hindi Course B. The Hindi A paper had 13 questions arranged into four sections while Class 10 Hindi B paper has 16 questions that are divided into four sections. The sections can be broadly classified into Reading, Grammar and Textbook Based questions.

The next subject that will be assessed in the ongoing CBSE Class 10 Board exam will be the Science paper which will be held on March 4, 2020.

