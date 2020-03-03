CBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 12 History Paper Analysis by Students

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Analysis | CBSE Class 12 History exam was conducted on March 3 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the CBSE Class 12 board exam from February 15 to March 30.

CBSE Class 12 History exam is divided into two parts – Theory (80 marks) and Practical (20 marks).

Students said that the paper was neither too tough nor too easy.

Spriha Jha, St. Mary's School, Sector 19 Dwarka, New Delhi, said, “The paper was moderate. Not everyone found it easy. The only tricky part was section A”.

“The paper was a bit lengthy but I am confident of scoring well,” Sanyukta, who studies in a school in Bhopal.

CBSE Class 12 History question paper was divided into five parts – Section A, B, C, D and E. Section A had 20 questions of one mark each, while Section B carried four questions of three marks each. Section C had three questions of six marks each, while Section D carried three questions of eight marks each. Section E tested maps skills of candidates. The last section contained 6 items of one mark each.

The next exam is of Marketing and it is slated to be held on March 4.

