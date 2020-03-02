Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis by Students

The first major CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 was English, which was conducted on February 27.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How (Representative image)
(Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Physics Exam on March 2, 2020 from 10.30 am to 1.30pm. This was the second major paper in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. The first major CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 was English, which was conducted on February 27.

Prabhmehar Singh, Guru Harkrishan Public School, New Delhi, said, “The paper was tough. There were tricky questions in Section A and C. A lot of students faced trouble while attempting the MCQ section”.

Prabhmehar further added that the paper wasn’t lengthy at all and he hopes to score decent marks.

Sagnik Koley, a student from Kalyani Public School in Bengal, said some of the sections were hard and the paper was lengthy. “Section C was the toughest. The MCQ portion was comparatively easier. If your concepts were clear, the questions were doable though”.

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was of three hours duration. The written examination had a weightage of 70 marks, while 30 marks were allocated to Class 12 Physical practical exam.

The paper was divided into four parts: Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. Section A has twenty questions of one mark each, Section B had seven questions of two marks each, Section C had seven questions of three marks each, and Section D had three questions of five marks each.

The next subject that will be assessed in the ongoing CBSE Class 12 Board exam will be the History paper, which will be held on March 3, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram