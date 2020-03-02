CBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 12 Physics Paper Analysis by Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Physics Exam on March 2, 2020 from 10.30 am to 1.30pm. This was the second major paper in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. The first major CBSE Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 was English, which was conducted on February 27.

Prabhmehar Singh, Guru Harkrishan Public School, New Delhi, said, “The paper was tough. There were tricky questions in Section A and C. A lot of students faced trouble while attempting the MCQ section”.

Prabhmehar further added that the paper wasn’t lengthy at all and he hopes to score decent marks.

Sagnik Koley, a student from Kalyani Public School in Bengal, said some of the sections were hard and the paper was lengthy. “Section C was the toughest. The MCQ portion was comparatively easier. If your concepts were clear, the questions were doable though”.

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam was of three hours duration. The written examination had a weightage of 70 marks, while 30 marks were allocated to Class 12 Physical practical exam.

The paper was divided into four parts: Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. Section A has twenty questions of one mark each, Section B had seven questions of two marks each, Section C had seven questions of three marks each, and Section D had three questions of five marks each.

The next subject that will be assessed in the ongoing CBSE Class 12 Board exam will be the History paper, which will be held on March 3, 2020.

