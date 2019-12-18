CBSE Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 Released; Here’s How to Check Schedule
The CBSE will conduct class 10 and class 12 examinations from February 15, 2020. Check schedule here.
(Representative image)
New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and class 12 examinations from February 15, 2020. The exams for class 12 will end on March 30 and the class 10 exams will conclude on March 20, the board announced on Tuesday.
The students can check the CBSE date sheet 2020 on its official website--cbse.nic.in. They can also download a detailed, subject-wise schedule for both class 10 and class 12 board exams by logging on to cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Date Sheet 2020: Here’s how to check the dates:
• Log on to the CBSE official website: cbse.nic.in
• Once the homepage loads, click on the link that says, ‘Class XII EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020 or Class X EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020’.
• When you click on the link, the CBSE Board Date Sheet 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
• You can check the entire exam schedule along with timings here.
• You can keep the date sheet downloaded and take a printout.
Last year’s class 10 board exams were held from March 7 to 29, 2019. Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 2 to April 2, 2019.
