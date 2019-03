The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin conducting class 12 CBSE exam from today (Saturday). The CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with the English paper. As per CBSE instruction, the three-hour long examination will start at 10:30 am. However, students need to enter the CBSE examination hall by 10 am and question papers will be distributed at 10:15, giving 15 minutes of reading time.The CBSE students are advised to carry their admit cards to the examination hall as it is mandatory to present your hall tickets before the CSBE exam 2019 begins. The admit cards will be checked by the invigilators, which will be monitored by the supervisor of the exam, following which the CBSE class 12 exam 2019 will begin.The CBSE examination for Classes 10 and 12 began in early February with the non-core subjects. But, the core will now be held in March. The CBSE Class 12 begins from March 2 and the CBSE class 10 will start from March 5 (Tuesday). The CBSE board exams 2019 will be conducted at 4,974 examination centres across the country.This year, as per CBSE, a total of 12,8,359 students are appearing for Class 12, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls. While in Class 10, out of the total 18,27,472 students, 10,70,579 are boys and 7,56,893 girls.The CBSE had issued an advisory for students and parents just a week before the commencement of exams that they should be aware of any kind of rumours on social media and avoid panicking. “It has been noticed in the past that certain unscrupulous elements spread rumours by posting fake videos and messages on social media platforms, obviously with the intention of spreading confusion and panic among students, parents, schools and public. We appeal you to cooperate with us for smooth conduct of exams by not participating in spreading of rumours information,” the CBSE said in a statement.