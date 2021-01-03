CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2021 On Social Media Is Fake, Confirms PIB

For the students eagerly waiting for CBSE board exams 2021 dates, the announcement by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 brought considerable relief. Soon after, a ‘fake’ CBSE board exams date sheet of class 10 and class 12 had been circulated on social media platforms. To clear the doubt, PIB fact check team confirmed on Twitter that the official board exam date sheet is yet to released by CBSE.

“A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021,” PIB fact-check team tweeted.

Mr Pokhriyal had announced that the board examinations will be held between May 4 and June 10, 2021, and the CBSE results would be declared by July 15. The practical examinations will be conducted at school-level from March 1.

According to The Hindustan Times, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller of examination, said that there will be “no dilution in quality measures of the exams”.

Ms Bhardwaj further added, “Generally, schools would have time between January and mid-February to conduct board examinations. This time, however, after consultations with all stakeholders, we have increased that time period. Practical exams can be conducted by schools between March and June 10. This would allow schools to have the flexibility to conduct practical exams in smaller batches while maintaining social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.”

As the possibility to conduct exam online has been ruled out by the Education Minister, the CBSE Board exams 2021 will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The date sheet of Classes 10 and 12 will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in mentioning the schedule of all the upcoming practical and theory examinations.