CBSE Board Exams Not be Held in Feb 2021, Pokhriyal Says 'Online Tests Impossible, Dates to be Decided Later'

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will not be held until February 2021. He further said that a decision on when to commence the exams will be taken by the government later.

Pokhriyal made the announcement during a live interaction with teachers on the board exams. Prior to this, he had interacted with students regarding entrance exams and online classes. On the modes of exams, Pokhriyal said, "Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online examinations are not possible."

Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online, CBSE officials had earlier said. The officials of the board also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

Last week, the education minister had announced that JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. The minister added that the exams are being conducted in 13 languages for the first time.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said. "The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," he said.